Suspicious vehicle located on Hwy. 401
On September 4th, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Hwy. 401 westbound near the Shannonville exit.
Police were able to locate the vehicle and found a sleeping driver.
Officers say the driver was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.
26-year-old Kirby Spence of Belleville faces an impairment charge as well as charges related to the G1 driver's license.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on September 28th.