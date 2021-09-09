iHeartRadio
Suspicious vehicle located on Hwy. 401

opp

On September 4th, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Hwy. 401 westbound near the Shannonville exit. 

Police were able to locate the vehicle and found a sleeping driver. 

Officers say the driver was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. 

26-year-old Kirby Spence of Belleville faces an impairment charge as well as charges related to the G1 driver's license. 

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on September 28th. 

