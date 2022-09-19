Sustainable tourism at upcoming OH! Tourism Summit

The COVID-19 pandemic had severe impacts on the tourism business not only in Ontario but across Canada in general. The industry has been recovering since restrictions were eased and we are currently seeing signs of improvement and growth.

Ontario's Highlands Tourism Organization (OHTO) is committing to a responsible tourism approach as the sector ramps up, one that focuses on managing tourism growth while rebuilding a resilient future for our communities.

The focus on responsible and sustainable tourism is the theme of the upcoming OH! Tourism Summit & Annual General Meeting coming up on November 2nd, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year's OH! Tourism Summit will take place in a hybrid format, allowing anyone in the industry to join either in-person or virtually. Summit streaming sites will be hosted in Renfrew, Golden Lake, Perth, Cloyne, and Minden.

Participants will receive the same summit experience whether they attend in-person or online, providing excellent opportunities to connect and network with tourism operators, learn from peers and industry experts, enjoy interactive experiences, and get the latest scoop on highlights from current activities.

"We are so excited to be leading the way as a region both in terms of the openness of our industry to participate in new modes of communication and the level of commitment towards achieving a more sustainable and resilient future", says Nicole Whiting, Executive Director of OHTO. "These past couple of years have been tough, but we are looking forward to celebrating our collective achievements and our inspiring future on November 2nd."

Conference highlights will include keynote speaker, Dr. Kelsey Johansen, a leader in sustainable recreation and tourism, as well as an industry panel of experts and trendsetters in sustainable tourism.

To attend, participants must register before October 8th. All attendees, virtual and in-person, will receive a Kindness Kit, a subtle reminder to industry partners to continue their positive outlook on this journey towards a more resilient future.

For more information, visit www.ohtourismsummit.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa