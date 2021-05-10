Swag & Tag back in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, ONT -- The Downtown Kingston! B.I.A has announced that the Swag & Tag event is back.

In a media release, the B.I.A says every Wednesday starting on May 12th, residents will have a chance to win a $100 gift card to the downtown business of their choice.

To enter, the person must take a picture of a recent purchase at a downtown store or restaurant and then tag @downtownkingston on social media. That includes either Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. You are also asked to tag the business.

You can enter multiple times by taking multiple pictures.

All entries are then added to a grand prize draw at the end of the summer for $500 at a dowtown business or business of their choosing.