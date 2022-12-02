Sweet's Corners ES students engage in community fundraising project

Students at Sweet's Corners Elementary School planned and hosted a real-world and community-based spaghetti dinner fundraiser for ALS.

Over 100 guests brought their appetites and their wallets to aid a noble cause on November 24, 2022. Put together by the grade 5/6 class, the spaghetti dinner was in support of garnering donations and awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The evening event brought in a staggering $710 in donations, which will be donated to ALS Canada.

The class of 24 students put in over a month of planning for the event.

"There were a lot of different learning components for students in this initiative. One of them is simply organization. The organizational skills that must be developed in the planning phase are crucial for any event. Children attend events like these, but don't usually know what it takes to get to that point, so that was a bit of an eye-opener for students," says Grade 5/6 teacher Cathy Desloges. "Writing skills were another big component. Students learned how to write sponsorship letters for local businesses, write and research ALS, and develop thank-you notes for the businesses and adult volunteers. Students also tangibly learned about financial literacy. From understanding what a float is to how to make change and understanding expenses versus income and profit."

Desloges adds that students learned about marketing and how to get people to attend an event and where to promote it. The class produced ideas that included making posters, morning announcements, and social media posts to not only spark interest in the event but to also raise awareness about ALS. Along with putting the materials in high-traffic vs. low-traffic areas. There was also the development of interpersonal skills. "Students also learned how to work together and respect each other. Plus, how to interact with attendees and the importance of customer service," says Desloges.