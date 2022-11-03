Swiffer teams up with Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

As another season of mud, slush and snow is ushered in, it could mean paw prints in every corner. However, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are far less concerned. As they announce Swiffer as their Official Clean Up Crew.

For a second year, Swiffer is teaming up with the Ontario SPCA to not only help animals in need but also help equip pet parents with the tools needed to help prepare adopters and their homes, for a new furry friend.

Starting November 4th until June 30th, every adopter who brings home an animal from the Ontario SPCA will receive the Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet Duster Starter Kit and the Swiffer Get Pet Ready Guide. The Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet line helps keep your home fur-free, spill-free and muddy paws-free, making cleaning up messes far easier to deal with.

"We, at Swiffer, are so excited and so proud to become the Official Clean Up Crew of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Pet adoption is very near and dear to our hearts and through this partnership, we are thrilled that we can help new, and experienced pet families prepare themselves and their homes for their new and exciting pet journey," says Dimitris Koufos, Swiffer Brand Director.

"As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society depends on the generosity of donors and corporate partners to help us change the lives of animals in need," says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. "We are thankful to our friends at Swiffer for their ongoing generosity and support."

Animals adopted through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To see animals available for adoption and take the fun Meet Your Match survey to find your best match, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray