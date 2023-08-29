iHeartRadio
Sydenham Point Park Beach opens for swimming in South Frontenac Twp.


Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health have notified the Township that Sydenham Point Park Beach at 4410 Point Road is safe for swimming again as of Monday, August 28th, 2023. 

KFL&A Public Health says they monitor the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. They explain that monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August and may require consecutive testing within a threshold to ensure the safety of water access to the beach. 

Residents can sign up to receive email updates on all beaches monitored by KFL&A Public Health on their website. Residents with questions can also contact Tim Laprade, Manager of Recreation and Facilities, at 613-376-3027 ext. 2231, tlaprade@southfrontenac.net. They also encourage residents to check their website and social media for regular updates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

