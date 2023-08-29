Sydenham Point Park Beach opens for swimming in South Frontenac Twp.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health have notified the Township that Sydenham Point Park Beach at 4410 Point Road is safe for swimming again as of Monday, August 28th, 2023.
KFL&A Public Health says they monitor the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. They explain that monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August and may require consecutive testing within a threshold to ensure the safety of water access to the beach.
Residents can sign up to receive email updates on all beaches monitored by KFL&A Public Health on their website. Residents with questions can also contact Tim Laprade, Manager of Recreation and Facilities, at 613-376-3027 ext. 2231, tlaprade@southfrontenac.net. They also encourage residents to check their website and social media for regular updates.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Renfrew OPP investigate tobacco and lottery tickets stolen from gas stationOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew are investigating a break and enter at a gas bar on Stewart Street. The unknown suspects entered the store taking tobacco and lottery tickets. The investigation is ongoing.
Agreement finalized, school busses on the road for the first day of classThe tentative agreement between STEO and school bus companies has been accepted. School buses will be up and running for the first day of the new school year, and STEO's Parent Portal is now available, with busing information.
Man arrested stealing bottles of alcohol from LCBOA man is facing a theft charge after Brockville Police Services responded to a theft call from the LCBO on Parkedale Avenue detailing two bottles of Crown Royal Whiskey valued at $138.90 that were taken by a man known for similar incidents.
Canadian Forces base commander facing firearms charge after Murray Lake incidentAfter a shot was fired from a boat on Murray Lake, an arrest was made and charges were laid. OPP and the Department of Defence now confirm the accused is Colonel Leif Dahl, the Commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton.
Local individual arrested after wielding axe and being led to police headquartersA 58-year-old local is facing several charges after wielding an axe and scaring two people, upon trying to leave the scene, the two victims were stopped by a 51-year-old local in a pick-up truck, who then followed the victims to the police station.
KHSC details recent funding aimed at growth and capacityOver the summer months, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has received several significant funding boosts with the goal of improving their care for patients in the surrounding communities. The group details where the funding is going.
Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus advocates for regional priorities at AMO 2023 ConferenceFrom August 20th to 23rd at the 2023 Conference held in London, Ontario, the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus said they joined over 2,000 municipal colleagues and advocated strongly for regional priorities and issues.
Back to school safety on the roads in Pembroke, Ont.With the return to the classroom fast approaching, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to be safe and expect an increase in cars, busses, cyclists, and pedestrians on and around local roadways.
STEO and local school bus companies reach tentative 4-year student transport agreementA tentative agreement has been reached between STEO and area school bus companies, with this, more than 30,000 students and their families will have a safe and reliable ride to school ahead of the return to the classroom.