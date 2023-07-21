Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily deemed unsafe for swimming

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington public health has informed South Frontenac Township that The Point Beach in Sydenham is not safe for swimming due to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water.

Public Health is advising residents to not enter the water at 4410 Point Road under KFL&A Public Health can confirm that the beach is safe for swimming again.

The Township says they will be posting signs advising people not to enter the water at the beach. Day camps run by the Township will continue as planned with on-land activities and training. Swimming lessons will be postponed and parents with children in lessons will be advised of plans.

KFL&A Public Health says they monitor the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. Monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August and includes a visual inspection of beach conditions and testing for bacteria. Beaches with consistently good test results are monitored once per month.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray