Take Back the Night Marches announced for late September

The first Take Back the Night March of the year has been announced by the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County. The march will be taking place in Barry's Bay on September 22nd. A pre-march rally will be held at Water Tower Park, 20 Mahon St at 7:30 p.m., directly following the Renfrew County Inquest Public Art Response: Mosaic Unveiling. The march will begin between 7:45 and 8:00 p.m. and end at approximately 8:45 p.m. Following the march, there will be a gathering at the Opeongo Seniors Centre, 19 Stafford St. All are welcome to attend and participate. The theme for the year is Collaboration.

Take Back the Night Marches began in the 70's and are held every year in late September to protest sexual and gender-based violence and the reality that women often need to be accompanied by a male "protector" in order to feel safe when walking at night. The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County says the Take Back the Night Marches are a time for women to gather in solidarity to reclaim the night as our own and declare that women have the right to walk the streets at night and be safe.

They have also announced the second Take Back The Night event of the year, which will be taking place in Pembroke on September 28th. For that event, a pre-march rally will be held at the Women's Sexual Assault Center, 526 Pembroke St West at 6:30 p.m. The march will begin between 6:45 and 7:00 p.m. and end at approximately 7:45 p.m. Following the march, there will be a gathering back at the Women's Sexual Assault Centre.

