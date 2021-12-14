iHeartRadio
Take home COVID-19 tests available from participating family health care teams in KFL&A

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 Test

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is offering take home COVID-19 PCR tests to patients of participating family health care teams. 

Starting today, if you have symptoms or are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are a patient of a participating health care provider, you can grab a test kit during normal office hours. 

The following are participating:

  • Bridge Street Health
  • Bayridge Medical Clinic
  • CDK Clinics
  • Dr. Janet Watt
  • Dr. Carl Lee
  • Dr. Craig Mitchell
  • First Capital Health (Drs. Colleen and Drew Webster)
  • Frontenac Medical Clinic & Associates
  • Frontenac Doctors (189 King Street, W)
  • Greenwood Medical Centre
  • Kingston Community Health Centres
  • Loyalist FHT, Amherstview
  • Maple Family Health Team
  • Meadowbrook Family Medicine, Kingston
  • Napanee Family Physicians
  • Newburgh Clinic
  • Portsmouth Medical Clinic
  • Queen's Family Health Team (both locations)
  • Sydenham Medical Clinic
  • Tamworth Clinic
  • Thomas Street Clinic
  • Verona Medical Clinic
  • Quarry Medical

Participating offices will have signs up for take home tests outside the clinic entrance. 

