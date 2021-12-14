Take home COVID-19 tests available from participating family health care teams in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is offering take home COVID-19 PCR tests to patients of participating family health care teams.

Starting today, if you have symptoms or are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are a patient of a participating health care provider, you can grab a test kit during normal office hours.

The following are participating:

Bridge Street Health

Bayridge Medical Clinic

CDK Clinics

Dr. Janet Watt

Dr. Carl Lee

Dr. Craig Mitchell

First Capital Health (Drs. Colleen and Drew Webster)

Frontenac Medical Clinic & Associates

Frontenac Doctors (189 King Street, W)

Greenwood Medical Centre

Kingston Community Health Centres

Loyalist FHT, Amherstview

Maple Family Health Team

Meadowbrook Family Medicine, Kingston

Napanee Family Physicians

Newburgh Clinic

Portsmouth Medical Clinic

Queen's Family Health Team (both locations)

Sydenham Medical Clinic

Tamworth Clinic

Thomas Street Clinic

Verona Medical Clinic

Quarry Medical

Participating offices will have signs up for take home tests outside the clinic entrance.