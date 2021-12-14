Take home COVID-19 tests available from participating family health care teams in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is offering take home COVID-19 PCR tests to patients of participating family health care teams.
Starting today, if you have symptoms or are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are a patient of a participating health care provider, you can grab a test kit during normal office hours.
The following are participating:
- Bridge Street Health
- Bayridge Medical Clinic
- CDK Clinics
- Dr. Janet Watt
- Dr. Carl Lee
- Dr. Craig Mitchell
- First Capital Health (Drs. Colleen and Drew Webster)
- Frontenac Medical Clinic & Associates
- Frontenac Doctors (189 King Street, W)
- Greenwood Medical Centre
- Kingston Community Health Centres
- Loyalist FHT, Amherstview
- Maple Family Health Team
- Meadowbrook Family Medicine, Kingston
- Napanee Family Physicians
- Newburgh Clinic
- Portsmouth Medical Clinic
- Queen's Family Health Team (both locations)
- Sydenham Medical Clinic
- Tamworth Clinic
- Thomas Street Clinic
- Verona Medical Clinic
- Quarry Medical
Participating offices will have signs up for take home tests outside the clinic entrance.