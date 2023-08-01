For those planning to hit the road over the long weekend, the Ontario SPCA Leeds & Grenville Animal Centre wants to make sure travellers take the "No Hot Pets" pledge to keep furry friends safe and comfortable.

As a part of the initiative the Ontario SPCA is offering five tips to make it a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone:

1. Run errands and pick up supplies before loading up and leaving home.

2. Plan a driving route with pet-friendly stops along the way.

3. Travel with someone who can stay in the car with an animal if needed.

4. Stop at drive-throughs or pack meals to ensure an animal is not left unattended at mealtimes.

5. Remember that hot asphalt can burn a pet's pads. Find a cool place in the shade for them to stretch their legs.

Ontario SPCA says that parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures, even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows open.

Members of the public can also save a life when reporting animals left unattended in vehicles by calling the Province of Ontario's Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9Animal, or local police. The Ontario SPCA is not who to call to report an animal in a car. If an animal is in immediate danger, call 911.

Visit nohotpets.ca to take the pledge never to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle and receive a free window decal, while supplies last.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray