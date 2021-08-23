Taste of the Valley launches website to promote vendors and artisans

The County of Renfrew's Economic Development, and organizers of the Taste of the Valley events, have announced the launch of a new website.

In a release, the county says the website is a "celebration and promotion of all things grown, produced and crafted within Renfrew County."

Taste of the Valley started the website as another way to promote local producers and artisans.

No live Taste of the Valley events have been able to take place since the start of the pandemic.

According to Taste of the Valley, there are are around 150 individual food producers and artisans listed on the new website.

Vendors can add their name to the list by submitting a listing. Existing vendors can also edit and update their listing.

You can find more information at totv.ca.