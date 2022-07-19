Taste of the Valley now accepting vendor applications

Renfrew County Farmers, food and beverage producers, and artisans will now be able to apply as vendors at this year's Taste of the Valley Events.

For more than 10 years, Taste of the Valley has become increasingly popular for both residents and visitors to Renfrew County. Originally developed to promote and support local food producers in the Valley, over the years the Taste of the Valley has evolved to encourage an expanded focus on the notion of "taste" with the celebration of local food, products, art, and culture, all from within Renfrew County.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, in-person Taste of the Valley events will take place in Barry's Bay, Eganville, Renfrew, Deep River, Arnprior, and Cobden. The festival runs from August through to October.

Local vendors have looked forward to the event, which takes local farmer's markets to a much higher level. The event usually draws in a higher level of vendors, and much larger crowds.

"Taste of the Valley markets are a lot of fun. They feature big crowds, lots of friends, and great sales," said local farmer and long-time Taste of the Valley vendor, Marshall Buchanan of Farm to Fork.

Events take place as follows:

Aug. 19 - Legion @ Barry's Bay

Aug. 26 - Eganville @ Legion Field

Sept. 24 - Renfrew @ Low's Square

Oct. 1 - Deep River @ Town Hall

Oct. 2 - Arnprior @ John Street

The season will end with the largest event on October 15, at the Cobden Fairgrounds.

Vendors can now register to participate by completing the online application form found on the Taste of the Valley website: www.totv.ca