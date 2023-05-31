Tattoo at Fort Henry celebrating military tradition with artistic performance

The iconic Fort Henry Tattoo showcase returns in 2023 as a renewed celebration of performance, incorporating music and dance. Honouring military tradition while celebrating the diversity of the cultural arts, performers and acts from Ontario and Québec will fill the Parade Square at Fort Henry National Historic Site on Saturday, July 22, 2023, for a one-night-only production. An explosive fireworks show is the grand finale of the evening. Tickets are on sale as of Tuesday, May 30th, 2023.

Organizers stress that music and performance are key elements of the Fort Henry experience. Fort Henry's annual Tattoo is evolving to incorporate a variety of music and performances from a number of diverse acts, both new and returning.

This year's event will showcase the bright, colourful and energetic Desna Ukrainian Dance, Dancers of Algonquin First Nation Kitigan Zibi, and Korean drum and dance groups Navillera Korean Dance Company & Samulnori Canada Team. Returning to Tattoo are Kingston's own Rob Roy Pipe Band and Highland Dancers, Hamilton's Royal Hamilton Light Infantry Band, Petawawa's 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums, and host performers, the Fort Henry Guard.

General Admission and Balcony tickets are available now at forthenry.com. Tattoo balcony seating offers a comfortable way to watch the show with premium upgrades like reserved seating in an elevated balcony section of Fort Henry, comfortable high-back chairs with armrests and an optimal view of the performance, and a complimentary cookie from the historic on-site bakery.

An accessibility shuttle will be offered for guests who need help into the Lower Fort before and after the show.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray