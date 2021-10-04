Tchor scores two goals as Braves beat Nationals
The Brockville Braves beat the Rockland Nationals on the road Sunday, 3-1.
Luke Tchor scored two goals in the victory, both of them coming in the second period.
Tchor took home the first star of the game.
The Braves had a total of 39 shots on goal in the win.
The club continue their road trip to Cornwall, taking on the Colts Thursday night.
