Tchor scores two goals as Braves beat Nationals

Braves Logo

The Brockville Braves beat the Rockland Nationals on the road Sunday, 3-1. 

Luke Tchor scored two goals in the victory, both of them coming in the second period. 

Tchor took home the first star of the game. 

The Braves had a total of 39 shots on goal in the win. 

The club continue their road trip to Cornwall, taking on the Colts Thursday night. 

