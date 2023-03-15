Teacher at local secondary school charged with three counts of sexual assault

A teacher at LaSalle Secondary School in the Limestone District School Board has been charged by Kingston Police with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

In a release to the media, the school board says that student's safety and well-being are their first priority at all times, thus they are taking the situation very seriously. They add that they will be fully cooperating with the investigation by the police, as well as conducting their own internal investigation. The teacher, Dave Chamberlain was removed from the classroom on February 10th, 2023 immediately after the administration became aware of the allegations.

The Board continues to say that due to privacy regulations and the ongoing police investigation, they are unable to provide any substantive information on the matter at this time. They add that the news will be difficult for the whole school community, and a support team will be available to students and staff as long as required.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray