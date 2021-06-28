Technical difficulties impacting KFL&A Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard
Technical difficulties are impacting KFL&A's COVID-19 dashboard.
This means we do not know the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region over the weekend.
The latest update is that there were zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Friday.
KFL&A Public Health says it apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide a status update as soon as they are able to.
👉 No new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA today. Due to technical difficulties we are unable to update the dashboard at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide a status update as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/hZPUXWzX5I— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) June 25, 2021