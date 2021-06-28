iHeartRadio
Technical difficulties impacting KFL&A Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard

Covid19

Technical difficulties are impacting KFL&A's COVID-19 dashboard. 

This means we do not know the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region over the weekend. 

The latest update is that there were zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Friday. 

KFL&A Public Health says it apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide a status update as soon as they are able to. 

 

