Technical issue creates invalid vaccination appointments

Renfrew County and District Health Unit is addressing a technical issue with the local booking system that allowed some residents too book appointments for the month of February.

In a news release, RCDHU says, "any resident with an appointment scheduled within the month of February must have booked through the provincial booking system ONLY. Please discard any appointment booked on the previous booking system through the RC VTAC website for February."

RCDHU has apologized for any inconvenience and says they have received multiple reports of residents showing up to the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew with appointments.

RCDHU wants to remind residents to check the most recent clinic schedule on their website, and that no appointments are actually necessary. Anyone 12 years and older are accepted at all vaccination clinics across Renfrew County and District. Walk-in availability for children depends on pediatric vaccine supply, advising parents to call ahead of time before showing up.

Residents can book appointments for Pembroke and Deep River only through the provincial vaccine portal at https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/ or by calling the Provincial COVID-19 Vaccination at 1-833-943-3900.

Anyone who does not have an Ontario health care and is unable to book their vaccination through the provincial portal, must call RCDHU's COVID-19 vaccination information line at 613-732-9436.

Residents can also check with local pharmacies to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the pharmacy ahead of time as vaccine supply does vary accross the region.