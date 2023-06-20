Ted Hsu announces co-chairs for OLP leadership campaign

Ontario Liberal Leadership Candidate Ted Hsu announced the appointment of Greg Sorbara, Carol Mitchell and Rob Baker as co-chairs of his campaign to become Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. Organizers from the campaign say the addition of these individuals to his team further solidifies Ted Hsu's commitment to assembling a diverse and experienced group that will work tirelessly to give OLP "a fresh start" to earn back the trust of Ontario voters.

Hsu's campaign also announced that according to the latest Elections Ontario donation reporting, Hsu has had an impressive 15-day fundraising period, raising more than the $100,000 registration fee, and was over three times as much money and donors as his leadership rival Nathaniel Erksine-Smith. Additionally, Hsu has covered an impressive amount of ground, visiting over 80 ridings (some more than once), over 100 events and had members from 87 ridings sign his nomination papers.

"As a former President of the Ontario Liberal Party, I went through the process of rebuilding the Party. A rebuilding that helped win 4 elections. I have no doubt that Ted is the right person to rebuild, revitalize and provide a fresh start for the Ontario Liberal Party and for Ontario. I am proud to support Ted in his efforts to be the next Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party and ultimately defeat Doug Ford in the next election. I urge everyone to support Ted for a fresh start." said Co-Chair Greg Sorbara.

"Over the past few months, Ted has been travelling across the province building a very impressive team of supporters. What I appreciate is that Ted recognizes that for far too long, rural, small town and Northern Ontario has been largely ignored at Queen's Park. We cannot rebuild this party if we do not earn back the trust in those areas of the province and Ted is the only leadership contestant who can connect with voters in those areas. I am proud to support him" said Mitchell, a former Ontario minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

Rob Baker, who is stepping into politics because he says he sees a need for everyday people to help choose who will run against Doug Ford stressed that "it is very easy to be cynical about politics and politicians, who adopt a win at all cost mindset with the only goal of obtaining and keeping power, but I'm not cynical about politics. I'm not cynical because I know Ted Hsu and he is not that type of politician. Ted has the momentum to win this leadership and build a cleaner and more equitable society for all Ontarians."

As co-chairs of Ted Hsu's campaign, Greg Sorbara, Carol Mitchell and Rob Baker will play instrumental roles in shaping the campaign strategy, engaging with voters, and mobilizing supporters. Together, they will aim to work towards building a fresh start for the party.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

