Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu has been exploring the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party in an effort to bring a fresh start to the province. Hsu has spent the last eight months travelling across the province in an effort to build a strong network of support that he thinks can create the foundation for the Ontario Liberal Party to win in 2026.

MPP Hsu says "After five tough years under the Doug Ford Conservatives, it’s time for a fresh start in Ontario. We need a fresh approach to health care, housing, and how we deal with the rising cost of living, while at the same time, investing in a world-class, competitive, 21st-century economy that also protects the environment."

In the bid for the leadership, MPP Hsu has taken to the slogan "A fresh start," something he says is needed if they want to be the party to "defeat Doug Ford in the next election."

The news, has been spoiled by Elections Ontario who shares registered candidates in party leadership contests. Along with the Liberal Party of Ontario, they have confirmed that Hsu registered as an official candidate on May 20th, 2023.

MPP Hsu will be making an official announcement about the Leadership race contest on Sunday, May 28th at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour in Kingston. That will be taking place at 11:00 a.m., and local supporters and Kingston’s most famous musician, Rob Baker, will be in attendance at the event.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray