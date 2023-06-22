Ted Hsu releases economic vision for his Liberal Leadership campaign
Ontario Liberal leadership candidate and MPP Ted Hsu released his vision for economic growth as he attempts to bolster his campaign. Hsu notes that Ontarians are being "crushed" by the rising costs of daily life and increasing reliance on debt. He says it's time for Ontario to get its economy back on track.
After 5 years under the Doug Ford Conservatives, Hsu claims Ontario is falling behind on the world stage. Hsu believes his ambitious but pragmatic vision for growth can give Ontario's economy the fresh start it needs. Hsu's vision is guided by five key strategies:
- Investing in our people
- Strengthening transportation and building housing
- Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship
- Leading the Economic Transition
- Respecting guardrails for economic development
"We must avoid a downward spiral of underinvestment and poor economic performance. A virtuous economic cycle should be our goal - one where we can attract investment, grow our talent pool, and show the rest of the world that Ontario can compete on the same stage," Hsu writes.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Warning for blue-green algae blooming in Renfrew CountyOn and around the shore of Dempseys Lake, The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom. The algae have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals.
-
Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigationA 17 and 18-year-old from Mississauga arrested and charged with a 47-year-old from Pembroke, after Ontario Provincial Police seized suspected cocaine after a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
-
Over $100K raised through Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf ClassicCanadian musicians and former NHLers teed off at the Pembroke Golf Club for the 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic. Together those participating raised $110,000 for local charitable organizations and causes in the Renfrew County region.
-
Grant funds celebrated at Loaves and Fishes in Brockville, OntAt an open house, Loaves & Fishes acknowledged and celebrated a $31,000 Capital grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will be used to purchase and install a walk-in fridge.
-
17-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle in North Stormont, TwpA 17-year-old from Montreal is facing a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime worth over $5,000 after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 138, in which the driver was operating a stolen vehicle.
-
Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer wins Gold-Creative Foodland Retailer's AwardJarrod Duncan of Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer of Kemptville was recognized by MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark with a Foodland Ontario Retailer Award.
-
OPP investigate after one person injured during home invasion in Almonte, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are asking for help from the public as they investigate a violent break-and-enter that occurred in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. Police ask for home security footage from June 17th from 10:00 p.m. until early morning on June 18th until 4:00 a.m.
-
12 new businesses awarded grants through Starter Company Plus Program12 aspiring entrepreneurs have successfully completed the Starter Company Plus program for Spring 2023. Participants completed a week-long business boot camp. Participants can now pitch their business plans to a panel for a chance to receive microgrants.
-
Assault charges laid after argument turned physical in Renfrew, Ont.A 61-year-old woman from Renfrew is facing an assault charge after Ontario Provincial Police responded to an altercation that turned physical between two local women on Duke Street.