Ted Hsu releases economic vision for his Liberal Leadership campaign

Ontario Liberal leadership candidate and MPP Ted Hsu released his vision for economic growth as he attempts to bolster his campaign. Hsu notes that Ontarians are being "crushed" by the rising costs of daily life and increasing reliance on debt. He says it's time for Ontario to get its economy back on track.

After 5 years under the Doug Ford Conservatives, Hsu claims Ontario is falling behind on the world stage. Hsu believes his ambitious but pragmatic vision for growth can give Ontario's economy the fresh start it needs. Hsu's vision is guided by five key strategies:

- Investing in our people

- Strengthening transportation and building housing

- Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship

- Leading the Economic Transition

- Respecting guardrails for economic development

"We must avoid a downward spiral of underinvestment and poor economic performance. A virtuous economic cycle should be our goal - one where we can attract investment, grow our talent pool, and show the rest of the world that Ontario can compete on the same stage," Hsu writes.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray