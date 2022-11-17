Ted Rogers Community Grant awarded to The Grind Pembroke

The 2022, $10,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant has been awarded to The Grind Pembroke to develop kids' sports programs.

The Grind Pembroke is an organization that supports youth with physical and intellectual disabilities to partake in sports, such as Hockey and Soccer.

The organization promotes inclusivity in sports, in a fun and safe environment.

The Grind Pembroke says the grant will allow their organization to greatly invest in their programs, and continue to offer their services at little or no cost to parents.

