Teddy Bear campaign launches in support of pediatric care at KHSC

The Kingston General Hospital (KGH) Auxiliary has launched its 2022 Teddy Bear Campaign, the cherished annual tradition is geared towards purchasing patient care equipment for the pediatric program at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC).

In this 19th annual campaign, the initiative will run until December 23rd, with the goal of raising $25,000 through the sponsorship of 250 teddy bears at $100 per bear. Last year, the campaign raised $27,000, bringing its overall contribution since 2004 to over $460,000.

Representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560, their Ladies Auxiliary and the Young at Heart Club helped to kick off the 2022 campaign on November 7th with a combined donation of $4,000.

With COVID-19 restrictions again suspending in-person campaign events, donors have several contact-free options for making a donation:

- Call the KGH Auxiliary office at 613-549-6666 extension 6352

- Visit www.kingstonhsc.ca to obtain sponsorship instructions and order form

- Donate through Canada Helps at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/t/51858. Choose "Teddy Bear Campaign" under "Donation Details."

"We see how much children love to receive a fuzzy friend when we distribute the bears across pediatric units at the end of the campaign," says Heather Breck, KGH Auxiliary President. "And our sponsors love knowing that they're making much-needed medical equipment available to children when they need it most."

"At KHSC, we're committed to ensuring our young patients and their families receive quality and family-centred care during their hospital stay," says Dr. Bob Connelly, Head of Pediatrics at KHSC and Queen's University. "With generous support from the community, we're able to achieve this goal."

Each sponsor who purchases a teddy bear will receive a charitable receipt upon request.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray