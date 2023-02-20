Teddy Bear Hospital at Museum of Health Care

Rediscover one of the Museum of Health Care’s most beloved programs this Family Day. On Monday, February 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., children and their families can bring their teddy bear or other special stuffed animal to the Museum of Health Care where trained "teddy doctors and nurses" will be on hand to examine and treat any bumps, lumps, and bruises. Those in attendance will learn, laugh, and discover why doctors and hospitals aren't so scary. The event will include hands-on activities and special crafts activities. Pre-registration is not required and admission is by donation. Masks are required and are available at the door.

The Teddy Bear Hospital has been the Museum of Health Care’s signature event, with hundreds of visitors attending each year. Event organizers explain that the goal of the event is to dispel any fears that children may have about visiting a healthcare provider, improve health literacy and promote health and well-being and of course, highlight the Museum’s collection of historical medical artifacts. "Events like the Teddy Bear Hospital that allows children to ask questions and learn about health care processes, and the professionals that can help them when they are sick or injured, play an important role in supporting the development of positive attitudes towards health care," says, Dr. Steven Yates, General Practitioner, KFLA Public Health. "Sometimes children have fears about doctors or hospitals, so when they can experience health care along with a treasured stuffed animal it becomes less threatening and a lot of fun!"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum has been unable to run the event in person since 2020. "Our teddy bear ‘doctors and nurses’ can’t wait to welcome children and their families back into the Museum for this fun event for fluffies," says Programming and Communications Coordinator, Claire Notman. "Working alongside museum staff and volunteers, children will share in the experience of a check-up for their stuffie, and help with bandaging, ‘x-rays’, splinting and casting. There will be lots to do and see at this event!"

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray