Teen drop-in program arriving in Gananoque

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced it's working with officials in Gananoque to bring a teen drop-in program to the town over the summer.

The YMCA will be working with the Town of Gananoque, the United Way, the Gananoque Police, and RNJ Youth services to deliver the program.

"We are focussed on addressing gaps in services across our region and are excited about partnering with like-minded agencies to help people in our communities," Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, said in a press release. "We are pleased to be working alongside RNJ Youth Services and Gananoque Police and to have funding from the United Way Gananoque town council who see the value in supporting local youth."

The program would bring free wi-fi, a safe space, and "good food" for teens.

United Way will be providing $10,000 for the initiative with the Town of Gananoque matching the contribution. Other contributions include use of a mobile command trailer to use a drop-in space from Gananoque police and fire services. The YMCA will cover the remaining budger of $5,000.

The program will launch the week of July 5th at Joel Stone Park where COVID-19 protocols will be in place.