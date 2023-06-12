Telephone scam in Pembroke requesting donations for local Fire Department

The Pembroke Fire Department is advising members of the public of an apparent scam involving a caller requesting donations on behalf of the Pembroke Fire Department. This caller(s) has been making the rounds in the community, drawing attention from local law enforcement.

Pembroke Fire Chief Scott Selle reassures local residents that the Fire Department does not ever solicit calls of this nature.

Additionally, Pembroke Fire tells people that if they receive a call, contact the PFD directly or contact the OPP if they receive any telephone solicitations from individuals claiming to represent the Pembroke Fire Department.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

