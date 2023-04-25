Temporary closure of Bennett Street for water main replacement

The City of Pembroke is advising local drivers of the planned, temporary traffic disruption that will be in place for several days on Bennett Street.

The City says starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 Bennett Street will be closed to traffic between Everett Street and Boundary Road. This closure is for work to replace a water main. The closure will be in effect until Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Only emergency vehicles and local traffic will be permitted in the affected area during the closures. Detours will be in place and flag persons will be directing traffic. The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. The travelling public is also encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays on roadways nearby.

The City also takes the chance to remind local residents that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray