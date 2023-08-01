Temporary road closure on Laurentian Valley Twp.
Drivers are being advised of a Temporary Road Closure taking place within the Township of Laurentian Valley. Commencing on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, B Line Road is closed between Round Lake Road and Russham Road to facilitate the replacement of road cross culverts.
The Township says that a detour route will be posted utilizing Russham Road, TV Towner Road and Round Lake Road. Adding that no through traffic including emergency vehicles will be permitted through the work area.
The closure will occur daily on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 2023. Work will be ongoing between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Township thanks local drivers for their assistance while they work diligently to complete these construction activities. Any questions or concerns, are to be directed to the Municipal Office at 613-735-6291.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP investigate vandalism and damages at Eganville schoolOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a damaged drain pipe and obscenities spray painted on the rooftop of a school in Bonnechere Valley.
-
One person charged after assault at Algonquin Provincial ParkA 26-year-old from West Elgin is facing an assault charge after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at Rock Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
Long-weekend traffic campaign from SD&G OPPThe 2023 Civic Day long weekend traffic campaign is running with the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP from Friday, August 4th to Monday, August 7th with a goal to achieve a weekend without any serious injuries or fatal accidents.
-
13-year-old faces weapons offences brandishing knife at playgroundCharges for assault and possession of a weapon have been laid against a 13-year-old after OPP responded to a report of a young person brandishing a knife at a playground in Carleton Place.
-
Impaired driver charged after crashing in South Glengarry Twp.A 27-year-old from Cornwall is facing charges of impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 17 in South Glengarry Township.
-
Victim identified in North Frontenac homicide investigationThe victim of a homicide in North Frontenac has been identified as a 22-year-old from North Campbellford. OPP has arrested and charged two people with second-degree murder.
-
South Frontenac residents weigh in on Township's new strategic planMembers of the public in South Frontenac Township are being urged to fill out an online survey to weigh in on a new strategic plan. Community members can share what matters most to them between August 1st, 2023 until August 31st.
-
Local arrested after stealing pick-up truck in midtown KingstonA local 32-year-old has been arrested and charged after Kingston Police investigated a stolen pick-up truck in midtown Kingston. Following the arrest, the man was additionally charged with five counts of breaching his bail conditions.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash at private race track in Greater Madawaska Twp.A 70-year-old from Ottawa is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on a private track in Greater Madawaska Township.