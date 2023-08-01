Temporary road closure on Laurentian Valley Twp.

Drivers are being advised of a Temporary Road Closure taking place within the Township of Laurentian Valley. Commencing on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, B Line Road is closed between Round Lake Road and Russham Road to facilitate the replacement of road cross culverts.

The Township says that a detour route will be posted utilizing Russham Road, TV Towner Road and Round Lake Road. Adding that no through traffic including emergency vehicles will be permitted through the work area.

The closure will occur daily on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 2023. Work will be ongoing between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Township thanks local drivers for their assistance while they work diligently to complete these construction activities. Any questions or concerns, are to be directed to the Municipal Office at 613-735-6291.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray