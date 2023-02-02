Temporary traffic disruption notice in Downtown Pembroke
A temporary traffic disruption notice has been issued in Pembroke's downtown core. Effective on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 11:00 p.m. until approximately 8:00 a.m, the following morning on February 3, 2023, Pembroke Street East and Pembroke Street West, between Maple Avenue and Christie Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate snow clearing operations in the downtown core.
The City says that during those hours of snow removal, no traffic will be allowed in the area, only emergency services vehicles and local traffic will be permitted in the affected location.
In addition, the City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted signage especially when crews are working the area. Drives can also expect delays in the surrounding streets of the affected areas. The travelling public is encouraged to use alternate routes.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Canadian Army announced as major partner in 2023 Ontario Winter GamesTaking place in Renfrew County from February 2nd to 5th and February 9th to 12th, the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has announced another major partner. Athletes and visitors will see soldiers from the 4th Canadian Division and vehicles at various venues and events.
-
OPP remind residents of vehicle safety following car theft in PetawawaThe investigation is ongoing into a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victoria Street in Petawawa. Police say the car was left running and unattended when it was stolen.
-
Fatal collision on train tracks in Thousand Islands TownshipA 75-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a car and a passenger train on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased and the investigation is ongoing.
-
UCDSB recognizes and celebrates Black History MonthSchools in the Upper Canada District School Board say classes will be focused on celebrating Black Culture during the month of February, including reading books, graphic novels and poetry by Black authors, watching Heritage Minute stories, and more.
-
Local Health Unit offers tips to be prepared during Winter monthsThe local communities have already dealt with a variety of Winter weather situations in the past weeks. In preparation for the coming weeks of Winter, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit offers helpful tips so residents can thrive in the cold weather.
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex announces closureOn February 24th, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at the Beechgrove Complex will be closed permanently. The closure comes with a decline in the need for testing and other community options becoming available.
-
Trail users in Prince Edward County reminded of municipal BylawsFollowing the observation of unauthorized vehicles on Millennium Trail by Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County, members of the police are reminding trail users to refamiliarize themselves with the local municipal Bylaws.
-
Local three-time Olympian name Ambassador for Ontario Winter GamesTrack and field Olympian and Eganville native, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has been named the Ambassador for the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games. She will be addressing the athletes during both outdoor Opening Ceremonies on February 2nd and February 9th at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew.
-
OPP officers take to the ice against Fellowes High School teamA friendly hockey game is scheduled between officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and the Fellowes High School boy's varsity hockey at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Students and members of the public are encouraged to attend the game and bring non-perishable foods for the local food bank.