Temporary traffic disruption notice in Downtown Pembroke

A temporary traffic disruption notice has been issued in Pembroke's downtown core. Effective on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 11:00 p.m. until approximately 8:00 a.m, the following morning on February 3, 2023, Pembroke Street East and Pembroke Street West, between Maple Avenue and Christie Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate snow clearing operations in the downtown core.

The City says that during those hours of snow removal, no traffic will be allowed in the area, only emergency services vehicles and local traffic will be permitted in the affected location.

In addition, the City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted signage especially when crews are working the area. Drives can also expect delays in the surrounding streets of the affected areas. The travelling public is encouraged to use alternate routes.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray