Just Recovery Kingston has launched a survey for Kingston renters and tenants to share their experiences of renting in Kingston.

"We know the current rental and housing market is not meeting the needs of renters. The cost of housing continues to rise while real wages decline and Ontario Works and ODSP are inadequate. Much of the housing we live in is unaffordable, inaccessible, and poorly maintained. Our aim with this survey is to learn what problems tenants are facing and to identify possible ways to collectively fight for tenant rights in our city." said Tara Kainer, local tenant and member of Just Recovery Kingston.

Tenants can fill out the group's anonymous survey online at bit.ly/kingstontenantsuryvey. Members of Just Recovery Kingston say they have also been going door to door and attending community events to collect survey responses.

Additionally the group says people who fill out a survey can be entered to win a $50 gift card. The survey will be open until August 15th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray