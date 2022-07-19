Tender awarded for Athens long-term care facility

The Maple View Lodge Long-term Care Home capital redevelopment tender has been awarded to McDonald Brothers Construction.

Counties Council approved the $70.5 million contract in a special meeting Friday following a recommendation from the Maple View Lodge Committee of Management and a tender deadline requirement.

"We owe this to our seniors," said Warden Roger Haley after the decision was made to move forward with the project. "This is about caring for Leeds and Grenville's most vulnerable residents while keeping them near their own communities," he said.

There was considerable debate around the council table over the need for long-term care beds, financial implications, and potential future staffing issues, but still, the by-law to approve was unanimously supported by council.

"This is the largest capital project ever undertaken in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville so I thank everyone for their deep consideration and support," the Warden said.

The new three-story, 192-bed building will replace the existing 60-bed facility. It will provide a safe and secure home with excellent care for vulnerable seniors in their golden years.

Construction is set to begin with off-site activities in advance of on-site construction starting in late summer, with the current completion date set for 2025.

The major redevelopment plan includes new construction, outdoor focal points, serene gardens, and community gathering spaces.

The Province of Ontario is also contributing an estimated $43 million to the project.