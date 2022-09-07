Terry Fox Run announced in Prescott
The Terry Fox Run in Prescott has been announced for September. Taking place at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Sandra S Lawn Harbour and Marina on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. Members of the community are welcome to make join the group and remember Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research.
Registration for the event starts at 10:30 a.m. and participants will be hitting the pavement at 11:00 a.m. The run, walk, or roll should wrap up around 2:00 p.m. Those who are not comfortable with in-person events are welcome to join the run virtually at a site and time of your choice.
Organizers are encouraging those interested to spread the word, trying to get as many bodies as possible to join in on the events of the day. To register or make a donation to the Prescott event you can use the link below;
https://terryfox.org/terry-fox-run/
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
