Teslica E-Bikes presents Inspire E-Bike to winning ride the river participant

The owners of Teslica E-Bikes were on hand to present a Teslica Inspire bike to one lucky participant in the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation's 2nd annual Ride the River/Ride for the MRI cycling fundraiser. The E-Bike was donated by the company as a prize for the event.

The bike retails at $2,229. A special draw took place prior to the cyclists hitting the road with Dr. Kevin Tyler being the lucky winner.

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation are thanking Teslica for their generous donation and for supporting the Ride the River/Ride for MRI event.