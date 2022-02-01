Tett Centre's director named

The Tett Centre's interim director for the past three months has officially been given the role of full-time director.

Brianne Franklin took over the role in October, after the previous director resigned.

A news release announcing Franklin's new role read, "Brianne Franklin's leadership skills and experience in the arts sector, along with her present relationships and integration...will empower the team to expand on the flourishing legacy of the Tett as a vibrant arts hub."

Franklin began working at the seven-year-old Tett Centre of Creativity and Learning in April 2021 as a programming and communications co-ordinator, and says she is excited to continue working collaboratively to foster community through the arts.

Franklin has both a master's degree in Arts Leadership and Management and a bachelor of arts in english and psychology. She previously worked for Mississauga's Creative Hub 1352 as an events co-ordinator, and for the Art Gallery of Burlington as a facilitator.