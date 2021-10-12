Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today
We are expected to learn the Thanksgiving weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case was also identified.
The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 23.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent have both doses.
3 new cases in #KFLA today:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 8, 2021
1 Female, 30s, close contact
1 Female, 40s, under investigation
1 Male, 30s, under investigation
9 resolved cases, 1 new VOC identified
23 active cases #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/N6CfJvagIf