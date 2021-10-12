Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the Thanksgiving weekend COVID-19 numbers today.

On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case was also identified.

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 23.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent have both doses.