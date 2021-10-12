Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the Thanksgiving weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 12.
As of the latest case summary update, there was one person in the hospital with the virus.
There is one active outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in the region.
