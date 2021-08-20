The 1000 Islands Community Development Corporation wins 2021 President's Award

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 1000 Islands Community Development Corporation has won this year's President's Award.

The award is an optional award given out under the discretion of the chamber's President each year.

The 1000 Islands CDC is the ninth recipient of the award.

According to a press release, the 1000 Islands Community Development Corporation is community based non-profit organization that is looked over by "a volunteer board of directors, staffed by a small team of dedicated professionals, and supported financially by the Government of Canada."

The award will be presented at the Awards of Excellence Gala held on Thursday, September 30th at the Sunnidell Golf & Learning Centre.