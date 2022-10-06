The annual Food-Bank Fill Up Radio-thon is on the horizon

MOVE 104.9 and Brockville BOUNCE 103.7 are hosting their annual Food-Bank Fill Up Radio-thon this coming Friday!

The event runs each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving weekend.

Wendy Wright, from MOVE 104.9, will be live at the Real Canadian Superstore from 6 am-6 pm Friday.

"We are so looking forward to the MOVE 104.9/BOUNCE 103.7 Food Bank Fill Up this Friday. It's the first time in two years that we're returning in-person for the 12 hour live broadcast from Real Canadian Superstore. This one day event has brought in tens of thousands of dollars as well as countless prounds of food dontations over the years that directly support people in this area. Each year we always head into the Thanksgiving long weekend feeling so greatful for this community and the support they show this event. Every year just seems to get bigger and better!"

All donations support the Rotary Club of Brockville, which will distribute them to local food banks in Brockville and South Grenville.

Any and all monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcome!

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink