The annual Food-Bank Fill Up Radio-thon is on the horizon
MOVE 104.9 and Brockville BOUNCE 103.7 are hosting their annual Food-Bank Fill Up Radio-thon this coming Friday!
The event runs each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving weekend.
Wendy Wright, from MOVE 104.9, will be live at the Real Canadian Superstore from 6 am-6 pm Friday.
"We are so looking forward to the MOVE 104.9/BOUNCE 103.7 Food Bank Fill Up this Friday. It's the first time in two years that we're returning in-person for the 12 hour live broadcast from Real Canadian Superstore. This one day event has brought in tens of thousands of dollars as well as countless prounds of food dontations over the years that directly support people in this area. Each year we always head into the Thanksgiving long weekend feeling so greatful for this community and the support they show this event. Every year just seems to get bigger and better!"
All donations support the Rotary Club of Brockville, which will distribute them to local food banks in Brockville and South Grenville.
Any and all monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcome!
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Champion for Girls Breakfast makes a returnGirls INC. in Upper Canada will be hosting it's annual Champion for Girls Breakfast on the International Day of Gril, October 11th
-
Killaloe OPP say fatalities on the road are at alarming highs in 2022OPP in Eastern Ontario says the death toll on the road has surpassed 250 in 2022, as many families get ready to gather without some loved ones.
-
Renovated Festival Hall set to be unveiled on October 16thPembroke's Festival Hall Committee is set to unveil the renovated Festival Hall on October 16th, 2022, with a special Thank-You reception!
-
Road closures are in effect near the Macdonald-Chartier Freeway.The City of Brockville is warning of a road closure on Megedoma Blvd, near Millwood Ave.
-
Kingston Frontenac's hitting the ice this weekend!The Kingston Frontenac's will be back home at the Leon's Centre Friday night, in a '70s themed match-up with the North Bay Battalion!
-
Providence Transitional Care Centre Celebrates One-Year AnniversaryProvidence Transitional Care Centre (PTCC) is celebrating one year of helping bridge the gap in healthcare in Southeastern Ontario.
-
Retail experts have put together a list of the best candies for trick-or-treaters this yearAs Halloween quickly approaches, retail experts are predicting a surge in candy, costume, and decoration sales. But, Showcase is keeping up with the trendiest candies on the market.
-
Renfrew County reaches agreements with three childcare providersAgreements for wage enhancements and special needs resourcing have been reached between three relatively new child-care providers and Renfrew County
-
Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee hosting first Treat Accessibly eventTo encourage accessibility for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee is supporting Treat Accessibly, hoping local families will also support and inspire accessible change across Renfrew County.