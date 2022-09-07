The Brockville General Hospital is adapting COVID-19 precautions

The Brockville General Hospital has announced a phased approach to modifying COVID-19 protocols. The hospital looks to support a better patient experience by adapting precautions while staying aligned with the Ontario government's regulations.

Starting on September 6th, 2022 inpatients at the Brockville General Hospital are able to identify two essential care partners and two dedicated visitors during their hospital stay. An essential care partner is someone who supports the safety and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital. The BGH says these individuals provide emotional, cognitive, and/or physical support and function as a member of the care team. While visitors provide important social interaction. They also specify that up to two people may be in the room with the patient at a time.

"We're very fortunate to have a community who has done their part to reduce the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus," says Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO. "It is time for us to adapt, so that patients and their loved ones may safely continue to support each other."

With the added personnel in the hospital, the BGH required essential care partners and visitors to pre-register before coming to the hospital to see their loved ones. Once registered, essential care partners and visitors may come to the hospital during the designated visiting hours. Further clarifying that one registered, scheduling a visit is not required. They also note that visiting for Palliative Care patients remains unchanged. BGH also encourages essential care partners and registered visitors to bring meals and treats from home.

"Everyone loves a home-cooked meal or special treat," continued Vlacholias. "Please deliver to the patient whom you are visiting and do not leave food at the main entrance area. Unfortunately, our staff are unable to deliver to patient rooms at this time."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray