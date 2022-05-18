The Butcher Shop raises $2,500 for MRI machine at BGH

The Butcher Shop in Brockville has found a unique way to raise money to support the Brockville General Hospital.

The Butcher Shop told the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation that their plan was to sell cooler bags at a cost of $5 with the tagline "Help Bring an MRI to BGH".

According to a release, in less than two weeks, the Butcher Shop sold out the cooler bags raising $2,500 with all the proceeds going towards the MRI.