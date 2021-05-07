The City of Pembroke launches diversity, equity and inclusion community survey

The City of Pembroke has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion community survey.

The city says they hope the survey helps to better understand the experiences of BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ members of the community.

The survey is a recommended action from the Diversity Advisory Committee.

"Our Diversity Advisory Committee is a dedicated group of individuals who are committed to helping the City move forward." said councillor and member of the Diversity Advisory Committe, Christine Reavie, in a press release. "The Committee wants to ensure that anyone in our community who has experienced racism or discrimination has the opportunity to come forward in a safe manner."

Any resident of Pembroke, past or present, can take part in the survey. It is strongly encouraged that members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communties participate.

The survey is open until June 7th. The survey can be done either online or you can request a paper copy by contacting the city at 613-735-6821 ext. 1515.

Also happening, a virtual roundtable is being hosted by the City of Pembroke and members of the Diversity Advisory Committee. The roundtable will take place on Wednesday, May 26th at 5:00 p.m.