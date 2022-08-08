The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation department will be hosting a Youth "Try-it Day" End of Summer Bash on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The event takes place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will show case the incredible variety of local sports and activity clubs that Pembroke has to offer. Ranging from music, art theatre, individual sports, fitness, and team sports, individuals will have the opportunity to try out new activities for free. This way they can decide if they would be interested in getting involved.

The event will encourage Pembroke's youth to get active and involved in order to promote positive mental and physical health.

There will be a variety of free entertainment and activities including bounce castles and interactive games, face painting, balloons, live music, prizes, food, drinks, and more.

Local talent Sierra Levesque is also expected to perform from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.