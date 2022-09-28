The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce fully supports Covid-19 boarder measures being lifted

The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce (GKCC) is welcoming the Federal government's boarder announcement with open arms. Earlier this week, The Trudeau Liberals announced the Covid-19 vaccination requirements, Masks on planes and Trains; and, most significantly, ending the use of the ArriveCAN app.

CEO Karen Cross said in a statement, businesses have been hindered by the border restrictions, and have never been able to fully bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic. She says the app being scrapped will open up trade in the region, and intense tourists to travel to the country.

"These restrictions were not only affecting our tourism industry. More than half of the total trade Canada conducts with the United States is made possible by truck transportation. The additional time and resources spent on border measures and the ArriveCAN app slows the crossing for all and puts additional strain on already stretched supply chains. This is why your Chamber has been collaborating with fellow border Chambers to "Scrap the App," a non-partisan campaign that called attention to the hidden costs of these border control measures." Said in Cross' statement.

the GKCC says the restriction on lifting is a good step for the hospitality and tourism industries, more needs to be done. Kingston's primary economic drive is tourism, providing jobs, outside money, and a sense of civic pride.

GCKK says the pandemic recovery will take years, and is calling on the government to further extend pandemic tax credits and support benefits, as well, as incentivise travel within the country and international tourism.

While restrictions are lifting, Karen Cross continues to recommend and encourage everyone to keep up with vaccine boosters, maintain masking, and businesses to continue regular disinfecting practices and appropriate safety measures.

--With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink