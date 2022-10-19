The Grind: coffee house for the marginalized

On Friday, The Grind Pembroke will hold a grand re-opening ceremony at the facility on Victoria Street.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski will be there as they prepare to open the coffee house to clients in the community who are marginalized or struggling with food insecurity.

The new facility will be a great addition to the City of Pembroke and surrounding communities in the County of Renfrew.

MPP Yakabuski will attend the launch to mark the work done as a result of receiving a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Deacon Adrien Chaput, Board Chairperson of The Grind Pembroke, and Jerry Novack, Executive Director of The Grind Pembroke, will all be talking about this new facility and its expected impact on the community.

The grand re-opening takes place Friday, October 21st, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.