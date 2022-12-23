The GRIND Pembroke appealing to public ahead of the holidays.

The GRIND Pembroke is making an appeal to residents for donations, as the end of the year nears.

Donations compared to this time in 2021 are down significantly, but demand is greater than ever before.

The GRIND helps those on the verge of falling into homelessness find support, and says the need now for its services is high.

This year alone, the organization says they’ve performed over 2,000 wellness checks, had 600 referrals and helped over 1,200 walk-in clients.

Community support is the backbone of The GRIND Pembroke, as they rely solely on community donations, and revieve no government support funds.

Those looking to donate ahead of the holidays can visit thegrindpembroke.ca

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink