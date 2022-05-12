The Ground Up: local plant swap

With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning your garden, or possibly even digging into it!

Many plant lovers find themselves with extras that they would love to swap out for something new. Now, with the Kingston Horticultural Society and the Kingston Frontenac Public Library, you can do exactly that.

Bring some of your plants you'd like to swap to the From the Ground up Plant Swap and leave with brand new ones. On June 4, registrants will be able to set up inside the Cataraqui Room at the Isabel Turner Branch starting at 1:30 p.m., and everyone can swap between 2-3 p.m.

“Kingston is lucky is have such a vibrant gardening community,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “KFPL and the Kingston Horticultural Society welcome all the green thumbs who have something to exchange. This is a great opportunity to learn from others and make connections in the growing community as the weather warms up!”

Space for the program is limited, to register head to http://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/6552992.