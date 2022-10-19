The Guy Family, a tradition of giving

The Guy family, of Brockville, has had a tradition of giving to the health of the community since 1999.

It began with the Prostate Cancer Research Tournament at the Highland Golf Course for over 12 years until 2011, followed by the Community Care and Share Tournament that supported the Brockville General Hospital's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program until 2016.

The family tradition of giving continues with the most recent $250,000 donation by daughters of Charlie and Kay Guy, Caroll Dunn and Cathy Thomas, towards the purchase of an MRI machine for the Brockville General Hospital.

When asked why they chose to donate the machine, they shared, "It is a simple fact, every single person in Brockville and surrounding areas will be going through the doors of BGH needing its care and services at some point in time. However, we could never have dreamed that an MRI machine would ever be available in Brockville. Having a facility that can meet the needs of our community not only today but going forward into the future is vital to the vibrancy, life, and soul of our community.”

The generosity of this family has resulted in over $800,000 in support of the needs of the Brockville General Hospital. Lee Pigeau, the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation’s Executive Director stated, “The hospital is extremely fortunate to have families, like the Guy’s, who pass on their tradition of giving from one generation to another.”