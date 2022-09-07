The Kingston Frontenacs host Fan Fest at Leon's Centre

The Kingston Frontenacs are giving back to the fans at this year's Fan Fest. On Thursday, September 8th fans in the community are invited to Leon's Centre to cheer on their favourite players. From 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. there will be plenty of events to watch and activities to join all to build anticipation for the upcoming season.

On ice at Leon's Centre players will compete in skills competitions, showing off in head-to-head on-ice drills. All members of the public are welcome to check out the exciting roster that will be taking to the ice once the season is underway.

There will also be a variety of off-ice activities for everyone to enjoy. Including face painting and a balloon artist in the main concourse. During the Fan Fest, they will also be offering quick tours of the Kingston Frontenacs locker room. The tours are a great opportunity for Frontenac super fans to get a behind the scenes look at the team. The tours will take place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. fans interested in taking part are asked to meet in the main concourse in front of Gate 1.

Additional festivities will be available for 2022-23 season ticket members. An exclusive Season Ticket BBQ is organized on King Street between Place d'Armes and The Tragically Hip Way. The BBQ will offer live entertainment and an introduction to the 2022-23 Frontenacs roster. Youngsters and super fans will also have the chance to snag autographs from their favourite players.

The Kingston Frontenacs play their home opener on September 30th against the Erie Otters.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray