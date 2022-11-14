The Ontario SPCA kicks off iAdopt for the Holidays to help animals find loving homes
The Ontario SPCA is kicking off its annual iAdopt program, with the goal of giving animals a new home agross all animal care centres across the province.
The event was a massive success last year, with over 600 animals finding a home and a loving owners.
Those who've already adopted an animal, don't feel left out, you can submit a festive photo of your furry friend to your local SPCA and Humane Society location to help promote this year's event! For those looking to support the cause, but can't adopt an animal, donations of cash, food, and gift cards are also being accepted to help care for animals in the care of SPCA and Humane Society centers. You can also help someone looking to adopt an animal by covering their adoption fees.
For more information, please visit iadopt.ca.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
