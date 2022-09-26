The Ontario SPCA launches its first Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery



Tickets go on sale today for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, the first ever province-wide 50/50 lottery by the charity to raise much-needed funds for animals in need.

The 50/50 grand prize draw takes place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Plus, there are extra op-purr-tunities to win! When you purchase tickets early, you will be entered in the Early Bird Draws taking place Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. You could be the lucky one to fetch $500 in winnings in the Early Bird Draws!

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40. Tickets will be available for purchase online at ontariospcalottery.ca

"We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873," says Amanda Eckersley, Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre.

"This is a rewarding and pawsitive way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help - just by purchasing a ticket, you've helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpot, too!"



The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA`s 12 animal centres, and support animals in communities across the province through Ontario SPCA mobile spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

-WIth files from CFRA's Ethan Fink