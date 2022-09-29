The Pembroke Regional Hospital's board of directors has appointed a new president and CEO
The Pembroke Regional Hospital's Board of Directors is very pleased to announce the appointment of Sabine Mersmann as the hospital's new President and CEO effective November 1st.
She will replace Pierre Noel who is set to retire at the end of this year after 16 years in the role.
"I feel privileged to have been selected as the next President and CEO of the Pembroke Regional Hospital," Mrs. Mersmann said, adding that she cares deeply for people and the community she lives in
"Over the years, our hospital has experienced great advancements in technology, significant improvements in the patient experience, continuous growth and many upgrades. I could not be more proud of our team and the work they have done collectively to ensure our community has the health care it needs and deserves,"
Mersmann spent 13 years in Clinical Director roles at PRH for a wide variety of programs. In addition, she helped to lead the major capital expansion in the early 2000s
She also spearheaded the hospital bringing much-needed services closer to home such as cardiac rehab, and systemic therapy.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
